After somewhat cautiously emerging from the Great Recession, the Eau Claire area lodging industry has experienced a boom in construction while the city is seeing more visitors.
Six hotels opened within the last six years — a mix of new properties and revived older ones — and demand for places to stay climbed as well.
“Over the last five to 10 years, we have been seeing growing interest in Eau Claire as a destination,” said Linda John, executive director of Visit Eau Claire.
Measured by rooms booked during a year versus the total available, Eau Claire has seen 45% demand growth in the past 10 years, according to the local convention and visitors bureau’s statistics.
Even with the increased inventory, hotels were fuller in 2018 than any year in recent history. The Eau Claire area’s average occupancy rate last year — including everything from slow weekdays to busy weekends — had reached 58%, the highest mark in Visit Eau Claire statistics going back to 2007.
John did temper enthusiasm with the fact that the area’s hotel occupancy has not been on the rise every year and has seen dips and plateaus.
“It is important to note these things fluctuate,” John said.
Figures for the first half of 2019 have been down 1.1% in terms of demand when compared to 2018, she said. With summer months a consistently high part of the year for tourism, it is hard to grow there but she is hopeful that a good autumn can help hotels stay as busy as they were last year.
“When you have some strong years of growth, inevitably you’re going to experience some plateaus,” John said.
But the general trend for the area has been growth since the last recession ended in 2009.
• • •
A good economy is commonly associated with leisure and travel spending as people feel confident they have disposable income to spend, but John believes local hotel growth also has been aided by factors unique to the area.
“I do feel part of it is the economy and part of it is something special going on in Eau Claire,” she said.
Two large summer events — Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival and Blue Ox Music Festival — both started here in 2015 and bring in visitors needing a place to stay.
“That was a huge driver of room nights,” John said.
The number of smaller cultural and arts events have also grown, she noted, and downtown’s revitalization also is aiding tourism to Eau Claire.
“There’s a lot more event activity taking place,” she said.
A 2017 spike in occupancy — booking 12.4% more overnight stays than the prior year — came as Eau Claire had gotten national media attention for its growing arts scene, John said.
Wisconsin as a whole is seeing growth in lodging — accounting for $3.58 billion brought into the state last year, up 4.1% from 2017, according to Tourism Economics.
And Eau Claire isn’t the only area where hoteliers see rising demand and are building new accommodations for visitors.
Kirsten Lee Villegas, president and CEO of the Brookfield-based Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association, sees the strong economy as the primary driver for recent growth in the state’s lodging industry. There is high confidence in the economy among innkeepers, she said in an email, prompting them to move forward with expansion plans they came up with during the prolonged recovery after the Great Recession.
“After years of economic stagnation, there was a pent-up desire for hotel developers to expand and grow,” Villegas said. “Expansion plans were put on hold. You are now seeing those plans coming to fruition.”
Another factor is the addition of major destination projects in the state that draw business and leisure travel.
“Projects such as the new Bucks arena and Brookfield Conference Center and other major developments in the state spur the need for expanded hotel room capacity,” Villegas wrote in the email.
• • •
Overall growth in Eau Claire’s hotel numbers does belie the loss of an important piece of the local industry that was demolished to make way for a new hospital.
Four hotels came online in 2016 — two new ones and two that underwent massive renovations — but the loss of the Plaza Hotel & Suites left a hole in the local market.
Closing in fall 2016, the Plaza not only had 233 guest rooms, but also convention space unmatched in size by other area hotels.
As a result, several conventions went to other communities, John said. She attributes the loss of the Plaza as a factor in the 4.3% dip in room demand during 2016.
There are still hotels that accommodate large groups in the 50 to 500 people range, John said, but Eau Claire is still unable to meet demand for space to fit 800 to 1,200.
The city does have large meeting spaces including UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center, the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Menards’ corporate headquarters and the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, but John noted those don’t have the advantage of being attached to a hotel. While those venues have attracted large events, John said many organizers consider it a dealbreaker if they can’t have convention space and lodging in the same spot as transportation, booking multiple places and other logistics can add costs.
But 2016 also brought in a renaissance to two older hotels, thoroughly changing them inside and out from downtrodden properties to trendy landmarks.
Downtown Eau Claire’s former Ramada Inn, which had lost the authority to use that branding and went through foreclosure, was bought by a group of young local investors who thoroughly remodeled it and turned it into The Lismore Hotel.
On a slightly smaller scale, the Green Tree Inn & Suites, another downtown hotel that had fallen on hard times, was also revamped into a boutique hotel now known as The Oxbow.
Staybridge Suites also opened in 2016 in Altoona’s River Prairie development — the same year the Fairfield Inn and Suites began receiving guests about a mile away on Eau Claire’s northeast corner.
The infusion of new, high-end hotels has also been apparent in the growth in room taxes collected in Eau Claire.
The 8% charged on hotel stays, which goes toward funding attractions and events that help boost tourism, climbed past the $2 million mark in 2017.
While part of that growth is due to occupancy rates, John said much of it is due to newer hotels entering the market with higher prices.
“A lot of our growth has been driven by rate,” she said.
She views both contributing factors as good because they show more people coming to Eau Claire and hotel companies investing in new, quality buildings here.
“There is something to be said in newer product versus older product,” she said.
• • •
The spate of new hotels began in fall 2013 with a Holiday Inn opening and continued through last autumn with Candlewood Suites, both of them owned by Larson Companies on Eau Claire’s southeast side.
But there are even more lodging options planned or already in progress.
Construction of a Home2 by Hilton is well under way on Eau Claire’s south side close to Oakwood Mall.
A Residence Inn by Fairfield is already under construction on the city’s northeast corner, next to a Fairfield Inn and Suites that opened in 2016.
A former Clarion hotel used for the past two years as a UW-Eau Claire dormitory was razed this summer to make way for two new hotels at the site on Craig Road.