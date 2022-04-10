EAU CLAIRE — Emerging from a worldwide pandemic and dealing with a current workforce shortage influenced some of the presentations to be taught at an upcoming leadership conference, according to the event’s organizer.
The Learn Grow Lead Conference is returning on April 27 to the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
The perennial springtime conference was canceled in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and then held virtually last year. It’s organizer is excited to bring it back this year as an in-person event.
“This is something we feel works better as a face-to-face event with a networking component,” said Claire Lindstrom, CVTC business development and continuing education specialist.
Some of the sessions chosen for the conference are intended to help address workplace issues that arose or were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening keynote presentation and one of the breakout sessions will be presented by Ann Brand, a certified mindfulness teacher.
Parts of her speeches will explain mindfulness strategies that can help people focus on their professional and personal goals during stressful times, such as a worldwide pandemic.
“That’s the underlying issue why we pulled her in,” Lindstrom said.
Brand’s sessions are among the conference’s offerings emphasizing “soft skills” that are germane to what the workforce has been experiencing during the past two years.
Marya Wilson, an assistant professor at UW-Stout who leads her own coaching and speaking firm MW Advising, will talk about leading with emotional intelligence.
Emotional intelligence is the ability to perceive, identify and manage emotions in yourself, a skill that comes in handy when working among others.
“It matters to understand this in the workplace because emotions are contiguous,” she said.
When employees come into an office in good moods or bad ones, Wilson said that tends to affect their peers’ emotions as well. It’s also important to recognize emotions as they impact people’s behaviors and reactions to situations.
Wilson feels the COVID-19 pandemic created a lot of fear and uncertainty among people during the past two years and she’s hoping her speeches can help reverse that.
“We really need to tap into empathy and compassion again,” she said.
Her presentation will focus on the importance of emotional intelligence during times of disruptive, transformational change at workplaces.
That includes positive changes such as company expansions, negative developments including layoffs, and situations like mergers and acquisitions where there can be upsides and downsides.
When these changes are announced at a company, Wilson said employees’ initial reaction is uncertainty. That’s the stage where leaders need to act, namely by being transparent and communicating what the change means to workers. Should leaders not address the uncertainty, Wilson said employees left in the dark can quickly turn to fear and ultimately lead to a chaotic work environment.
Other “soft skill” presentations at the April 27 conference include ones on time management and organizational culture.
The time management session would be especially handy for organizations that find themselves short-staffed due to rapid growth or a worker shortage, Lindstrom said.
Organizational culture is a subject employers should also discuss as it can be important to attracting and retaining employees.
“Culture is a big part of why people leave or stay at an organization,” Lindstrom said.
Other sessions will deal with technology. Tips for Microsoft Outlook, using LinkedIn, improving cybersecurity and whether your company’s online presence should be internally run or outsourced will all be addressed during the conference.
Creating wellness initiatives, generational differences, office ergonomics and fostering an inclusive workplace will also be discussed during the conference.
Many of the invited speakers teach at CVTC, but Lindstrom also got people from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout to present on their areas of expertise.
This month’s leadership conference isn’t aimed just at the supervisory and managerial level, Lindstrom said. It is intended for an audience ranging from administrative staff to other business professionals and people looking to take on bigger roles in their organizations.