EAU CLAIRE — Land sales in the city's Sky Park Industrial Center heated up in the past three years to the point where nearly every parcel is now occupied or sold to businesses.
Aaron White, Eau Claire's economic development manager, updated the City Council on Tuesday about recent progress made toward filling up the business park on the city's southwest side.
"We are down to the last lots now," he said.
On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved selling a vacant 2.8-acre lot at 1280 International Drive to Proper Ducky Property Management of Eau Claire. A building for a Lake Hallie company that makes dry dock systems for boats will be built there, White said.
The city sold the lot for $31,500, which is roughly half the list price for the parcel. The large discount was provided to the developer in consideration of significant earthmoving that will be needed to level out the sloping lot so a building could be put there.
Councilman Joshua Miller did ask White if the price cut was necessary and the terrain that challenging to sell the land.
White responded that it would be extremely unlikely a developer would consider buying the lot with a large slope on it at the original list price.
White added that he doubts a neighboring lot with bigger topographical challenges will sell at all, but the city would also consider offering land credits to buyers. Should a developer not come along for that lot, he said it may remain vacant green space while the rest of Sky Park is occupied.
The only other lot in Sky Park that hasn't already been bought is 6.3 acres along Continental Drive. However, White said a company already has an option to buy it, which may result in a sale this year.
Started in 1982, Sky Park consists of 129 acres located near the Highway 37 exit off Interstate 94. Land sold in that inaugural year and after, but then there was a lull in development between 1999 and 2016, White noted.
Ending that drought in land sales came after the city prevailed in litigation, City Attorney Stephen Nick said to the council.
In 2016 the city sought to reignite interest in Sky Park by relaxing a set of rules called restrictive covenants that limited what could be built there. A group of businesses already in Sky Park objected and filed a lawsuit.
An Eau Claire County judge ruled in the city's favor in 2017, a decision upheld in 2018 by a state appeals court. The businesses then appealed the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which opted not to take on the case.
In 2019, the city abolished Sky Park's 21 pages of restrictive covenants and replaced them with a five-page general development plan.
One of the old rules that struck down was a requirement for buildings to have higher-end materials, such as a brick façade on their sides facing roads. In addition to making construction more costly than other business parks, White said this also left numerous corner lots unsold in Sky Park because that old rule would require two exterior walls to be made of expensive materials.
Since the rules were relaxed, he said Sky Park has had "quite a bit of growth in the last three years."
Sky Park is currently home to 20 businesses that employ a total of 450 people, White said.