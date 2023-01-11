EAU CLAIRE — Land sales in the city's Sky Park Industrial Center heated up in the past three years to the point where nearly every parcel is now occupied or sold to businesses.

Aaron White, Eau Claire's economic development manager, updated the City Council on Tuesday about recent progress made toward filling up the business park on the city's southwest side. 

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter