An Eau Claire company is taking the initiative to push their employees to contribute to the local economy.
As part of a renewed focus on providing direct support to local businesses, IFD Foodservice Distributor has introduced a program that encourages its 200 employees to eat at area restaurants.
Starting July 19, IFD employees were given IFD Local Support cards to hand out to restaurateurs and servers when they dined at a locally-owned establishment in the Chippewa Valley.
Returning those cards to The Market at IFD (formerly known as the IFD Warehouse Store) will enter the owner and server into weekly contests. For the owner, it’s the opportunity to get store credit for the business. Servers are entered into a prize drawing. Additionally, special offers in the store are given for those returning the cards.
Jessie Braun, sales and marketing administrator for IFD Foodservice Distributor, said the campaign was created because IFD knows its employees are going to restaurants already, so they might as well support local businesses when they do so.
“This is essentially being created to start a community group to support the Chippewa Valley,” Braun said. “We want to get our employees involved in giving back to the businesses that help support IFD. We know they’re going out to restaurants, so we are trying to encourage them to pick places that are local or independently owned first instead of national chain restaurants that are everywhere. The hope is that money will circulate back into the Chippewa Valley economy.”
The idea for the campaign stretches back more than a year, well before the coronavirus pandemic hit and changed the economic landscape of the world.
“COVID-19 wasn’t a contributing factor, but this campaign is coming at a good time to combat the effects of it,” Braun said. “We’ve been thinking about this for over a year, so it’s just a coincidence. But everyone needs support right now.”
IFD said the goal for the program is to see it grow and involve exclusive deals and prizes at different locations to cater to that businesses ideals and themes.
While the employees’ willingness to choose local first and the economic impact this will have on the Chippewa Valley economy are variables to the success of this campaign, Braun said the desired outcome is to see the community benefit from it in whatever form that takes.
“The best scenario is if everyone who works at IFD feels involved, important and significant,” Braun said. “They should feel their money, time and choices really matter to their community. If we happen to develop new relationships with restaurants, that’s just a great byproduct. This is all about getting our employees involved in our great community.”