Friday's local celebration of Juneteenth — the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S. — will consist of several presentations, performances and training sessions presented entirely online.
People can watch the day's live events by using online platform Zoom. Register in advance to view the program by going to tinyurl.com/ybsbwzsx.
Juneteenth events will start at 9 a.m. with a look at race issues in American history. A noon panel discussion will address media coverage of race issues and protests.
Training sessions on having critical race discussions, nonviolent protesting, unconscious bias and de-escalation methods will take place during the afternoon.
A dedication ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m., followed by musical performances at 5:30 p.m. by Irie Sol, Naalia and Collective Choir.
The day's events culminate at 6:30 p.m. with a community conversation on race, education and policing.
Uniting Bridges, the local group that organizes the annual Chippewa Valley Juneteenth celebration, moved the event to an online-only format this year in recognition of local public health orders limiting the size of public gatherings. In other years, the celebration has taken place at a pavilion in Carson Park.