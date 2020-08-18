OSSEO — The majority of workers who had been furloughed from their jobs at Global Finishing Solutions for nearly four months will be laid off next week.
The maker of paint booths and related products notified the state Department of Workforce Development earlier this month that 61 employees — 14% of its workforce at its plant in Osseo — will be permanently laid off on Aug. 28.
Suffering a decline in business tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, GFS had put 94 of its employees on furlough in late April. At the time, the company's vice president of human resources, Dan Todryk, did note that the furloughs could become permanent layoffs for multiple employees if business didn't improve in the coming months.