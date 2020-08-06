GALESVILLE — A Trempealeau County business that makes injection molds for industrial customers is permanently closing, eliminating the 22 jobs there.
Stellar Mold & Tool is closing its production facility at 20850 W. Gale Ave., Galesville, due to the company deciding to discontinue the product line made at that location.
Company President Jeff Stegemeyer notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development about the facility closure on Monday.
The closure will result in the permanent elimination of the 22 hourly jobs at the business, stated Stegemeyer's letter.
Employees already are being laid off in phases and the facility is expected to completely close on Aug. 31.