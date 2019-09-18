Hoeft Builders opens new office, promotes leaders
ALTOONA — Construction commercial company Hoeft Builders recently moved into new offices within the River Prairie development.
Previously at 2423 Rivers Edge Drive, Hoeft will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at its new office suite in the 1450 Rivers Edge Trail building.
The construction company also announced promotions within its leadership ranks through a news release on Tuesday.
Peter Hoeft will continue as CEO, but is passing his president duties to Jay Rideout. Luke Rykal, Hoeft’s senior project manager, is being promoted to vice president, which is the post previously held by Rideout.