An Indiana company has signed a deal to buy Altoona-based CURT Group for about $340 million by the end of this year.
LCI Industries announced its subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to buy CURT, which makes towing products and truck accessories.
"Its highly complementary portfolio, combined with its strong brands and extensive distribution network, will significantly expand our addressable market," LCI President and CEO Jason Lippert said in a news release.
Elkhart, Ind.-based LCI provides components to companies that make equipment used in buses, trailers, trains and manufactured homes. CURT makes hitches, ball mounts, cargo management products and electrical equipment used in towing systems.
For the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, CURT had about $255 million in revenue, according to the news release announcing the acquisition.
Lippert stated that he's welcoming CURT President and CEO Rock Lambert and his team to the LCI family, and the local company president offered similar sentiments.
"We look forward to joining the team and further positioning the business for long-term success,” Lambert said in the news release.
The deal is anticipated to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.