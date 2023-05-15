MINNEAPOLIS — Software company Jamf named one of its current executives will take over as CEO when Dean Hager retires later this year.
John Strosahl, currently president and chief operating officer at Jamf, will become the company’s new leader in September, according to a news release.
“I am honored to take on this new role as Jamf’s chief executive officer, as we continue to help organizations manage and secure Apple at work, providing a technology experience that users love and secure access that organizations trust,” Strosahl said in the news release.
Strosahl joined the company in 2015 initially as chief revenue officer, he was promoted to chief operating officer in 2020 and then gained the title of president in 2022.
Jamf’s switch from perpetually licensed software to a recurring subscription model to generate consistent revenue was among the achievements the company credited Strosahl with. The news release also cited Strosahl’s role in Jamf’s expansion to over 120 countries and diversifying its revenue sources.
Prior to working at Jamf, Strosahl held leadership posts at eBay and Digital River.
Hager, who has been CEO of Jamf for nearly eight years, will retire Sept. 1. He will remain a member of Jamf’s board of directors and aid in the transition to Strosahl’s leadership.
Jamf is headquartered in Minneapolis, but was founded in Eau Claire and maintains a significant workforce here from an office building located next to Phoenix Park.
The company makes software that organizations use to manage and secure their Apple-brand devices.