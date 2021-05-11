EAU CLAIRE — Software company Jamf announced Tuesday that it is buying a firm that specializes in online security software for mobile devices.
The $400 million acquisition of Wandera is expected to close during the third quarter of this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Jamf CEO Dean Hager said Wandera's security technology will be a good addition to Jamf's software, which is used by businesses, schools and government organizations.
"We are excited to round out our offering to provide customers an Apple-first enterprise solution that connects, manages and protects all Apple devices, data and users," he said in a news release.
Jamf intends to finance the purchase with a combination of cash on hand and debt financing, according to the company.
Jamf is headquartered in Minneapolis but was founded in Eau Claire and maintains a workforce here based in a downtown office building next to Phoenix Park.
According to its website, Wandera was founded in 2012 by a team of cybersecurity experts and has its headquarters in San Francisco and London.