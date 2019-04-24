The Eau Claire metropolitan area’s jobless rate inched slightly lower last month, but stayed just above the statewide average.
Consisting of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, the metro area had a 3.4 percent unemployment rate in March, according to state Department of Workforce Development figures released Wednesday. That was a slight improvement on February’s 3.5 percent rate and the 3.6 percent recorded in March 2018.
Statewide, unemployment has been at 3.3 percent for each of the past two months. A year ago, Wisconsin’s jobless rate was 3.6 percent.
Most of the metro areas, larger cities and counties in the state saw their jobless figures fall or stay the same last month.
Unemployment rates fell in all 12 metro areas and 32 out of 33 big cities in Wisconsin. Of the state’s 72 counties, jobless figures fell or stayed the same in all but 10 counties.