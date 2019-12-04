A free program open to the public, Financial Literacy Night, will be held today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 330 of the Ojibwe Ballroom Room at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
Four 20-minute segments are being offered; each segment has three different workshops to choose from. Topics are:
• 6:30-6:50 p.m.: credit, budgeting, savings/IRA.
• 6:55-7:15 p.m.: credit, taxes, job success, social presence.
• 7:30-7:50 p.m.: advanced credit, loans/big purchases, housing.
• 7:55-8:15 p.m.: investing, medical/insurance, computer security.
Children’s activities and snacks will be provided. The first 30 families to register with financial need for transportation to the event will receive a $5 gas gift card.
Register in person or at eventbrite.com/e/financial-literacy-night-tickets-82677459507.