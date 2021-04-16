LAKE HALLIE — A long vacant building is now occupied by an expanding homegrown business giant.
Menards, a chain of home improvement stores headquartered in Eau Claire, recently opened a new distribution center what was a Shopko, 2677 S. Prairie View Road, in Lake Hallie. The former retail store closed in 2019 when Shopko declared bankruptcy and closed the doors on all of their locations.
Hanna Defoe, Menards human resources coordinator, said the location is already hiring additional staff to increase the workload handled by the new distribution center.
Defoe said the location is already operational despite the building appearing largely dormant due to lack of signage on the building. The location employs a small number of staff and will continue to grow in the coming months.
“We actually already have two team members there already,” Defoe said. “We are accepting applications at the new location currently and looking to gradually increase the workload as we hire new team members over the coming weeks.”
Currently hiring a few employees to fill a first shift at the distribution center, the company will seek more workers in June so it can add a second shift, Defoe said.