NEW AUBURN — Tim Schilla has a passion for fixing cars, and in particular, classic cars.
“My first job was in a restoration shop,” he explains. “A lot of us in the business consider it a disease there’s no explanation and no cure.”
Schilla, 44, opened Auburn Rod & Custom in 2016. Along with two co-workers, they restore classic cars, from fixing the exterior, restoring the upholstery, and replacing all the interior parts. A typical job takes two years from start to finish.
“Most of (our work) is local: Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Bloomer. I’ve had as far as North Dakota and Maryland,” Schilla said. “It’s a lot of ‘friend of a friend.’ You do a nice job on a car, and that leads to three more jobs. You let the work speak for itself, and the customers show up.”
Not only is it a two-year process to rebuild a car, Schilla said he has a two-year waiting list.
So, if you called Schilla in September 2021, he probably wouldn’t be able to work on it until fall 2023, with it being finished in fall 2025.
“When it leaves here, it’s basically new,” he said. “It’s an old body on a new car.”
In August, Auburn Rod & Custom was named the Chippewa County Entrepreneur of the Year by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. He was presented with an award at the CCEDC annual banquet in August, where Gov. Tony Evers was a guest speaker.
CCEDC executive director Charlie Walker praised Schilla and his business, saying he was deserving of the award.
“When you live your dream, that’s the first criteria (to win this award),” Walker said. “Tim has a passion for what he’s doing. It’s innovative. It’s restoring and rebuilding. It’s a lost art; it’s a craft.”
Schilla said he was nominated by his banker. He was surprised when he learned of both his nomination and then later when he won the award.
“We are so low-key here, people just don’t even know what we do. I’m just a shop with cool cars,” he said. “To be recognized, I definitely wasn’t expecting anything like that.”
Opening his own shop
Schilla grew up near Minot, N.D., and he moved to the New Auburn area 20 years ago. He developed a love for working on cars, and eventually decided he wanted to be his own boss.
“I had a lot of work, so I decided to go out on my own,” Schilla said. “It was a little scary, but I know I had a year’s worth of work lined up.”
While he specializes in custom cars, Schilla said he will take a few fender-bender fixups, and has also assisted the village in repairing vehicles.
Schilla and his team are currently restoring a 1956 Chevrolet 210 and a 1949 Mercury.
Like many auto shops, they are running into the same problems — lack of staffing and difficulty getting parts. Many key components are made overseas, and they just aren’t readily available.
“We remake and reuse as much as we can,” he said. “We make a lot of our own parts, so we also do machinery.”
A typical restoration job will cost about $100,000. He loves watching the gradual process of turning a shell into a finished classic. He said with the high quality finish he applies, the vehicles actually look better today than when they were manufactured decades ago.
“A lot of these projects have been sitting around for years,” he explained. “It’s making something out of nothing. Some of them are pretty bad, and when you can drive them out of here, it’s pretty satisfying.”
Each job is vastly different.
“There’s a lot of challenging parts how to make things come together or take them apart,” he said. “Most of them have a sentimental value to them; you could go buy one cheaper than restore it.”
Schilla said every shop has a classic car sitting in the corner, where it is only worked on when there is a slow period.
However, he doesn’t see himself having downtime anytime soon.
“We’ve got a lot of work lined up, and it keeps coming,” he said.