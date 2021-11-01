EAU CLAIRE — Designs for the new $34.7 million facility for the Eau Claire County Highway Department are seeking the Eau Claire city government’s approval.
During its 7 p.m. meeting tonight, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will consider the county’s request to rezone about 40 acres along U.S. 53 for the facility as well as the site plan for the buildings and grounds that will go there.
The Eau Claire City Council will hold a public hearing on the night of Nov. 8 on the county’s plans before a deciding vote is held the following day.
The new facility is planned for the far southeast corner of Eau Claire, next to the local post for the State Patrol.
Site plans show a 130,480-square-foot building that will be used primarily for maintaining and storing vehicles, but also contain about 28,000 square feet of office space.
Elsewhere on the property there are two warehouse buildings — one specifically designated for storing salt for use in wintertime on icy roads. Each of these warehouses will be about 30,000 square feet in size.
A parking lot included in the site plan has spaces for 132 vehicles.
An issue the city’s Community Development staff noted in a memo on the project is large piles of materials seen at the Highway Department’s current facility, 2000 Spooner Ave., Altoona.
The memo noted such large piles would not be appropriate — unless they are screened off or within a building — especially for this site where the new complex is slated to be built.
“Highway 53 is a gateway corridor into the City of Eau Claire, and should maintain aesthetics along the corridor and environmentally sensitive area along Otter Creek,” the memo added.
The county anticipates starting the construction project following city approval this month and having the new facility finished in 2023.
In September, the Eau Claire County Board agreed to sell the old Highway Department property to the City of Altoona for $1.225 million once the new facilities are finished.