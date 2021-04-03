CHIPPEWA FALLS — A mysterious string of new Chippewa Valley businesses will soon open and serve monster sized ice cream in the area’s blossoming dessert market.
Monster Scoop Ice Cream, a brand new string of ice cream shops, is opening a Chippewa Falls store on Tuesday and an Eau Claire location later this month.
They’re located next to existing Jimmy John’s sandwich shop locations on Craig Road in Eau Claire and North Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
Ray Thielbar, owner of the two Jimmy John’s, said he and his wife Shari Thielbar said they decided to open up the ice cream shops — which has no connection to Jimmy John’s whatsoever (other than proximity) — out of a desire to offer their customers more dessert options.
“It’s a brand that we came up with and it is not associated with Jimmy John’s,” Ray Thielbar said. “This complements what we are already doing. We have cookies at Jimmy John’s already, but the ice cream is something new and another optional treat for customers to enjoy. We are just looking to offer a high-quality ice cream at a great value.”
Monster Scoop Ice Cream will have homemade ice cream available made mostly from scratch by a Emery Thompson Ice Cream Machine. Thielbar said the ice cream will be similar to other brands found in the Chippewa Valley like Olson’s Ice Cream, as it will consist of 17% butterfat.
Thielbar dubbed his new stores Monster Scoop Ice Cream to represent the size of portions available at the two locations and for its potential for creative branding once the it becomes engrained in the Chippewa Valley ice cream culture.
“I trademarked the name because we are going to use larger portions than our competitors but it will still be competitively priced,” Thielbar said. “I like the sound of the name and it has a lot of potential for marketing and branding to go along with it. We’ll expand on the flavors and ideas associated with it as time goes by.”
For the past few weeks a sense of mystery has surrounded the two new ice cream shops, as no information was readily available about them. No marketing materials had made the media rounds yet the locations were nearly fully constructed.
But now that an opening date has been set for Chippewa Falls shop, the mystery is being put to rest and the smell of fresh homemade Wisconsin ice cream will soon fill the new stores.