EAU CLAIRE — A Madison-based telecommunications company that will start building its own fiber optic network this spring in Eau Claire will also install them in two neighboring cities as well.
TDS Telecommunications confirmed Wednesday in a news release that it will indeed be installing networks in Altoona and Chippewa Falls, which had previously been mentioned as a tentative plan when the company signed an agreement with Eau Claire in August.
"I appreciate the investment TDS is making in Chippewa Falls," Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said in a news release issued by TDS.
Contractors hired by TDS will start burying conduit and installing equipment for the area networks this spring. The networks will be built in stages with different areas coming online at different times. The company plans to begin contacting potential customers about three months prior to service becoming available in their neighborhoods.
In addition to internet, TDS also offers TV and telephone service to residential and business customers, making it a new competitor to the Eau Claire market currently led by Charter Communications.
TDS has been expanding its reach recently in Wisconsin. Last month it completed a network in Wausau, on the heels of finishing one in nearby Stevens Point during January. TDS will break ground next month in Green Bay, along with its ongoing network construction in the Fox Cities area.