Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the spring edition of Business Leader, a quarterly magazine produced by the Leader-Telegram. To see that issue and other special publications, go to LeaderTelegram.com/magazines.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Pat Bischel is proud that a company started by his grandfather Joseph, seven years before the start of the Great Depression, is still alive and thriving today.
Northern Crossarm, located in the Chippewa County town of Wheaton on 22 acres along Highway X, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
“It is a milestone,” Bischel said. “It’s never changed hands. It’s third generation. We’re proud we have survived.”
The current president and owner of the family company explained how the company has changed since its founding a century ago, but still kept its name.
So what exactly is a “crossarm”?
“It goes across the top of power poles; it holds up the wires,” Bischel explained. “As the industry evolved, more things went underground. Dad saw this, and said we have to diversify.”
The company actually stopped manufacturing crossarms in the late 1990s, but decided to retain its name.
“We thought about it (changing the name), but everyone is familiar with it in our industry,” he explained.
Today, roughly 99% of their business is now in the sale of treated lumber.
“Most of our wood goes into outdoor projects: decks, fences, pole barns,” Bischel said. “My father was instrumental in growing this from wood crossarms to a wood-treating business.”
While Bischel isn’t divulging sales numbers, he admits they went through some thin years in 2007 and 2008, and nearly lost the business.
“We’ve come back, and flourished,” he said. “We just wanted to be a small, medium-sized business business that carves out a niche.”
The company, which has 38 full-time employees, sells lumber across 13 states, with buyers from New York to Denver.
Like many home improvement companies, Northern Crossarm actually saw a significant bump in sales during the COVID-19 era.
Bischel said he hired a social media staffer to increase the company’s online presence and sales.
“We want to aggressively grow, but do it smart,” he said. “Pick our markets, and bring our new products to market. We’re just really blessed and proud of the workers we have out here. This business is a family. We care about their families, and I think it shows. They are committed to the success of the business.”
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, praised Bischel and the company.
“It’s one of the last businesses in Chippewa County that started in lumber,” Walker said. “Pat, over the years, has really expanded the business. They were one of the first to really leverage the train and use that, instead of trucking. It’s a great entrepreneurial story.”
The 100-year celebration will go on throughout the year. The company had an open house in January, where it invited in customers. Northern Crossarm is planning a large celebration for the fall, where it plans to honor its vendors — from wood suppliers to the engineers and mechanics who keep the machinery working.
Bischel, who just turned 70, said he intends to remain with the company at least five more years.
“I’m excited to start us off on the next 100 years,” Bischel said.