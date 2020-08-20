PEOPLE'S CHOICE: New homes picked as favorites by people who attended this summer's online-only Parade of Homes were announced this week by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
People's choice awards were presented to:
• C&M Home Builders & Real Estate for new homes built in Altoona and Eau Claire's south side. The local builder won in two categories — best home valued under $275,000 and in the $275,000-$449,999 price range.
• Debuting for its first year in the Parade of Homes, Barber Builders won the $450,000-$700,000 price range in its custom-built house on Whitetail Drive in Eau Claire.
• A 6,200-square-foot home on Bartush Road in rural Eau Claire won the popular vote in the over $850,000 category. Storybook Custom Homes built this large home, which includes a wine cellar and sunken theater.
• The category for home remodeling projects was won by Gray Area Interiors, which did an extensive renovation of a home on Third Street in Eau Claire.
While the summer's Parade of Homes was only available virtually through the paradeofhomescv.com website, the CVHBA is planning a fall event for touring new homes in person. The fall Parade of Homes is planned for Oct. 1 to 4. Tickets will go on sale next month.
From staff reports