Phillips-Medisize to hire 500 people
Medical device manufacturer Phillips-Medisize will hire nearly 500 people over the next year to 18 months for its expanding Hudson operations.
Breaking ground on its new manufacturing facility in February, the company is already starting to hire employees that will get on-the-job training at other nearby buildings before the new Hudson site is up and running.
Positions open now are entry-level packaging and production operators, with wages reaching a maximum of $17.76 per hour, depending on the shift.
Hiring firm Staff Management | SMX will be handling onsite recruitment for a variety of manufacturing support positions. For more information on available jobs, go to apply.smjobs.com.
From staff reports