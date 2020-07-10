RCU, WESTconsin make Forbes list
Two Chippewa Valley credit unions made a Forbes list of the best financial institutions in Wisconsin.
Eau Claire-headquartered Royal Credit Union ranked No. 1 in the state and Menomonie-based WESTconsin Credit Union came in third in a list of the top five credit unions in the state.
“We are honored to be named by Forbes as one of the best credit unions in America and #1 in Wisconsin,” Brandon Riechers, Royal Credit Union president and CEO, said in a news release.
Other credit unions to make the list were Oshkosh-based Verve, Educators Credit Union of Mount Pleasant and Antigo-headquartered CoVantage Credit Union.
A companion list of the top five banks in the state only included two with headquarters in Wisconsin — Community First Bank of Boscobel and Green Bay-based Nicolet National Bank. The other banks headquartered in other states, but with a presence in Wisconsin rounded out the list: Old National Bank, BMO Harris Bank and TCF Financial.
To create the rankings, Forbes worked with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 Americans about their banking relationships. The 20-question survey asked customers about their satisfaction level with their financial institution, level of trust with it, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice available to them.
Very large national financial institutions were excluded from the rankings, including Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Navy Credit Union.