Driving into Durand from the east end of town, athletic fields greet visitors. The modern sports venues were constructed about two years ago and host Durand High School football, soccer, baseball, and track and field competitions. On the scoreboards and back of bleachers are inscribed four words: “Bauer Built Sports Complex.”
Bauer Built welcomes people to Durand, and the tire retread company is one of the longest-lasting community cornerstones. Founded in 1944 as Bauer Oil Company, Bauer Built celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.
The company has always made its headquarters in Durand, a burg of just under 2,000 people. Bauer Built has evolved over the years, withstood challenges and grown to have locations in 10 states, all while managing the dynamics that accompany a family business.
Leading the company
Jerry Bauer has led the company for more than half of its lifetime. He became president of Bauer Built on Jan. 1, 1977 and now is CEO and chairman of the board.
The son of founder Sam Bauer, Jerry Bauer was the sixth of eight children and the first boy. Growing up, he figured he would be involved in the family business.
“I think it was probably in my blood really early on that I’m going to be working in the family-owned business,” Jerry Bauer said.
He took over as president at the age of 24, staying in that role until 2013, when his son Tad Bauer took over the position.
Jerry Bauer said he learned everything about running a business from his father. He figured out how to give firm leadership with care and guidance and determined the balance between work, life and leisure.
“There’s not a lot that bothers me,” Jerry Bauer said.
Changing with the trends
The company only had two tire centers when Jerry Bauer became president about 42 years ago, but it now has around 40 centers throughout the Midwest.
Bauer Built continues to grow, as evidenced by its April purchase of the commercial tire division of Allied Oil & Tire Company, which has locations in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.
It all began with a bulk oil business Sam Bauer started in Durand, which later grew with a retail gas station and tire business. In 1954, Bauer Built started retreading tires and has shifted its focus to helping commercial trucking companies.
According to Jerry Bauer, the retread industry was generally growing until it plateaued a few years ago. To make up for that, the company has focused on commercial trucking parts and light mechanical services associated with tires, including brakes, alignments and tractor trailer lights.
Finding good help
In his four-plus decades at the company, Jerry Bauer has overseen business growth that exceeded his imagination. He credited the expansion to the company’s excellent employees.
Of Bauer Built’s nearly 600 workers, more than 100 are employed in Durand, many with lengthy histories at the company.
While Bauer Built has many dedicated employees, Jerry Bauer said great workers do not come easily considering some of the rigors involved in the business.
“When it’s 25 degrees below zero and you got a semi truck on an interstate in Indianapolis or Chicago or Minneapolis and traffic’s going by at 65 miles per hour, it takes a unique individual that will be out there in that kind of weather and that kind of conditions and service a truck who’s got a flat tire,” Jerry Bauer said. “Finding people who are willing to do that is tough.”
Moreover, drawing executives to a small town isn’t always easy.
“Although I can’t imagine living anywhere else, there’s a lot of people that can’t imagine living here,” Jerry Bauer said.
After a 1967 fire destroyed a retread plant in Durand, the company considered offers to relocate some of its business elsewhere, but Sam Bauer decided to rebuild and stay in Durand. A year later, a new shop opened, and Jerry Bauer said no serious discussions have ever occurred about relocating the company.
“This is the home of Bauer Built,” Jerry Bauer said. “It’s our home.”
Community connections
In recent years, Jerry Bauer has taken on more of a facilitating role in shepherding his children and the other executives who are becoming increasingly involved in the daily operations of Bauer Built.
Jerry Bauer is also chairman of the board at Security Financial Bank, the institution where Paul Rudersdorf has spent the last four years as president and CEO. Rudersdorf said Bauer has served as a tremendous mentor to him, calling him an honest, brilliant businessman who excels at solving problems.
Rudersdorf said it is hard to quantify the impact the company has had on Durand and the nearby communities.
“It’s unbelievable,” Rudersdorf said. “… Jerry’s not the type that is going to broadcast everything they do or every donation that they make. I would characterize him as humbly generous.”
Durand Mayor Patrick Milliren knows many people who previously worked or currently work at the company. He attributed its longevity to Bauer Built’s emphasis on being a family-run, hometown business.
Apart from the financial commitments, Milliren said ownership and employees take an active role in volunteering and spending time on community activities.
Bauer Built is “a great community partner, and there’s no other way of looking at it,” Milliren said.
True to their roots
Greg Doverspike, superintendent of the Durand-Arkansaw School District, concurred.
When Doverspike accepted the superintendent job eight years ago, Jerry Bauer led him on a tour of Bauer Built. Walking around the different facilities, Doverspike was struck by Bauer’s knowledge and personal interaction with employees.
The pride Bauer had in the business and its legacy was evident, and memories of that tour have stayed with Doverspike.
“It’s amazing to me how they’ve stuck to their roots considering a business of their size,” Doverspike said. “… It’s a testament to the family values they have.”
Doverspike called Bauer Built a community staple and addition to funding the sports complex, the company has helped with Junior Achievement, given tours to school employees and hosted celebrations for students after high school graduation.
“I don’t know where we’d be without them,” Doverspike said.
From meager beginnings three quarters of a century ago, Bauer Built has expanded into a sustainable company, all while holding onto its family-run, small-town roots.