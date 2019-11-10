Startup businesses in Eau Claire will be celebrated this week through several events also designed to inspire and educate others about joining the ranks of local entrepreneurs.
Hearing stories from people who started small businesses in Eau Claire, expert advice on launching a new endeavor, social gatherings and a bus tour featuring local food and drink are all part of the community’s participation in Startup Wisconsin Week.
“It’s a time for us to celebrate and reflect on all the good work going on in Eau Claire from an entrepreneurial perspective,” said Ben Zugay, Chippewa Valley Technical College’s program director of entrepreneurship. “It’s both a celebration and a next step all within one.”
Participating for its third straight year, CVTC is offering a free Tuesday evening panel presentation with experts giving their perspectives on the first things people should consider when starting their own businesses.
On Wednesday morning, the college is hosting a weekly networking mixer called 1 Million Cups, which has free coffee and a presentation from an area business. This week’s speakers will be from D8 Venture, a team of student entrepreneurs who’s idea for a dating app centered around local events won last month’s Startup 48 business pitch competition.
CVTC hosts the weekly 1 Million Cups meetings during the academic year as a way that students in its one-year entrepreneur program can meet and learn from local businesses.
“We kind of get a new guest speaker every week,” Zugay said.
CVTC also will serve as the departure and return point for a Friday evening bus tour — the only event in the week with an admission charge. The bus will stop for guided tours of Pablo Center at the Confluence and Artisan Forge Studios, during which attendees will be able to sample local goods from Just Local Foods, Together Farms, Chip Magnet, Lazy Monk Brewing, Skill Shot Pinball & Coffee Bar and Sweet Driver Chocolates. When the bus returns to CVTC, there will be a social hour hosted by the technical college’s culinary program and a cash bar available.
Downtown co-working space CoLab will be the host for three events this week, including a series of hourlong workshops on Thursday afternoon.
Last year CoLab had one workshop on brand building, but the facility’s recently-hired programming administrator, Adam Accola, wanted to expand the free offerings to numerous topics germane to starting a new business.
“This year we wanted to open it up with tidbits of knowledge that they can walk out of each workshop and use immediately,” he said.
The workshop topics include money management, meetings and networking, branding, simplifying your business pitch to appeal to customers and how to overcome fear when launching a new venture.
Following Thursday’s mini-workshop afternoon, CoLab will host another free presentation on “design thinking” — a process for creative problem-solving that uses a human-centered approach.
Earlier in the week at mid-day Monday, Royal Credit Union and Red Letter Grant are making a presentation at CoLab about financial planning needed at fledgling businesses to handle health care, investing for growth, budgeting for maternity or medical leave and saving for retirement.
Participating in the week of events intended to spread excitement and education on entrepreneurism fits in with CoLab’s mission.
“In general we want to be a resource for the entrepreneurship and small business community in Eau Claire,” Accola said.
For example, CoLab has been holding occasional lunch and learn events with hourlong presentations on different topics and food provided to attendees through the help of sponsorships. Starting in January, those presentations will be held regularly twice a month, Accola said.
He serves as local coordinator of Startup Week alongside Becca Coleman, program manager at the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp.
Startup Wisconsin Week is a statewide effort intended to advance the tech and startup ecosystem through programming driven by entrepreneurs, according to the program’s website. Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union is among the corporate sponsors of Startup Wisconsin Week.
Other places in the state with Startup Wisconsin Week events are Appleton, Beloit, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Two Rivers and the UW-Madison campus.