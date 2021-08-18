Duluth, Minn.-based P&R Companies is proposing to build this $53.3 million development in Eau Claire’s Cannery District. Consisting of two buildings, they would have four stories of apartments on top of a ground floor that has storefronts and enclosed parking.
EAU CLAIRE — Negotiations between the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority and a Duluth, Minn.-based developer planning a $53.3 million project have been extended.
On Wednesday morning, the RDA Board unanimously agreed to another three months of talks toward a development agreement for P&R Companies to create apartments and commercial space in Eau Claire's Cannery District.
Extensions like these are common for more complicated development projects, said Aaron White, city economic development manager.
In March, P&R unveiled its plans to create two, five-story buildings with ground-floor storefronts and apartments above them. About 260 apartments is in the developer's current designs for the buildings, White said.
Land the company has its sights on it a vacant 5-acre lot between First Street and the Chippewa River, north of the Brewing Projekt and the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.
The RDA and P&R have been negotiating on terms since they first signed a memorandum of understanding in mid-May. That document gives both parties 90 days to talk, which ran out this week and prompted the RDA Board to OK another three months of discussions.
Ultimately the talks are expected to culminate in a developers agreement, which will have details for a land deal and exactly what is to be built on the site.