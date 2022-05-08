Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the spring issue of Business Leader, a quarterly magazine produced by the Leader-Telegram. To see that edition and other special publications, go to LeaderTelegram.com/magazines
EAU CLAIRE — Sarah Willger would bring her hobby to work with her, wearing it around her neck, encircling her wrist or dangling from her earlobes.
The jewelry she made in her spare time caught the eye of coworkers, who would ask if they could buy something like those earrings, necklaces or bracelets.
In her 20s at the time and working a marketing job in Bend, Ore., Willger found herself turning her hobby of jewelry making into a side-gig.
She’d bring her homemade jewelry to home parties and special events when she wasn’t working her day job.
In 2008, Willger moved back to her hometown of Eau Claire with her husband Chris to be closer to their families and start one of their own.
At this point she was doing design work for a magazine, which required stints of long hours, but still left her free time to continue making jewelry.
She’d sell through local stores including downtown boutique Isabelle & Co. and later at Red’s Mercantile, also in Eau Claire.
In 2016 Willger decided to leap full-time into her jewelry business by renting a space in Artisan Forge Studios, a building with studios and offices for creative entrepreneurs in Eau Claire.
Word-of-mouth spread about Willger’s brand, Token Jewelry, from people seeing it in local stores, on social media and while shopping at Artisan Forge.
Shortly after opening her shop there, she expanded into a neighboring office and began recruiting people to work for her.
“The growth happened really quickly,” she said.
And after just a few years renting at Artisan Forge, she began looking for a new home for the growing jewelry company.
• • •
Eclectica on Grand, an antiques shop located on the edge of downtown was closing down around this time and put its building on the market.
That spot caught Willger’s eye as it is “a little off the beaten path,” which she appreciated for being quieter than the heart of downtown and with good parking available.
“We loved the location,” Willger said.
She and her husband bought 106 W. Grand Ave. in January 2020, just a couple months before COVID-19 became a pandemic in the U.S.
The initial shock of the pandemic caused them to tap the brakes and reassess to see how things were playing out in the economy. But that pause didn’t last long.
Willger and one of her employees kept busy making jewelry at their homes to fill orders that kept coming in.
“We were really fortunate to see growth during that time,” she said.
She attributes that to the Eau Claire community coming out to support local businesses during the pandemic, and jewelry being something nice that women enjoyed during the pandemic. Donning a new ring, bracelet, necklace or set of earrings during the pandemic felt good, Willger said, even if it was while women were working at home and wearing sweatpants instead of office attire.
Chris Willger — a streams biologist for the state who also happens to be handy around the house — kept plugging away at renovating the shuttered antiques store to become the new home for Token Jewelry.
“We completely redid the storefront,” Sarah Willger said. “We took it down to the studs.”
She used her creative design background to envision the look of the new store and got help from a brother who works as an architect. She was looking to create a modern atmosphere, but retain the integrity of the building as well.
Sunlight pours in through the large shop windows, bounces off the white walls and adds more sparkle to the jewelry made from gold, silver and gemstones.
A rug with tan, rose and sand colors at the center of the room has a wood and glass table on it with displays of necklaces.
One of the few remnants of the store’s previous life — a terrazzo floor speckled with white and soft, neutral colors — goes well with the surroundings.
And displayed throughout the bright, yet calming storefront are the various baubles created by Willger and made by Token Jeweler’s team of local employees.
As Willger describes it, her jewelry’s style is “minimal and effortless.”
The pieces are versatile enough to be worn with everyday attire or as accessories for more formal occasions.
She’s looking for her jewelry to appeal to all ages, as well — from students to seniors.
• • •
In addition to using it as a spot to have her own business grow, Willger said she was drawn downtown because of the renaissance that part of Eau Claire has experienced in recent years.
“It’s cool to see what’s happened downtown,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of that.”
Aaron White, executive director of Downtown Eau Claire Inc., said “destination businesses” including locally-made jewelry stores help draw people to the area.
“It’s exciting to see products made, marketed in the Chippewa Valley,” he said. “It’s a great fit to that extent.”
Customers coming downtown specifically to browse and buy at the jewelry stores are likely to then stop into neighboring businesses, such as other shops, restaurants or cafes, he said.
Token Jewelry’s store opening last year made it the second local jewelry brand to stake its place in downtown Eau Claire in recent years. Hello Adorn, 315 Graham Ave., owned by Jess and Adam Gardner has been in the downtown area for nearly five years.
Token Jewelry’s new arrival downtown has earned the business accolades.
In February the new store had the rare distinction of taking home not one, but two awards from DECI.
People selected Token Jewelry as the best new business and best overall business in voting through DECI’s website.
And the store itself was a runner-up for the “Most Impressive Glow Up” award for best aesthetic enhancement of a downtown building. (The winner of that award was a mural painted on an exterior wall of tavern The Fire House.)
“It’s been a great project, great reuse of that space,” White said of the Token Jewelry storefront, which got assistance from a city loan fund for improving old business façades.
Readers of local entertainment magazine Volume One also voted Token Jewelry as “the best place to buy jewelry” in a recent poll.
• • •
For the first 11 years of making Token Jewelry, Willger was a one-woman operation. Growth at Artisan Forge prompted her to bring on a few more people, mostly friends-of-friends who were interested in making jewelry.
Then moving to her new location combined with growth in wholesale and online sales kept her hiring more people.
When her West Grand Avenue store opened in August, Willger had 16 employees to craft jewelry, help run the business and handle orders.
Beyond consumers finding Token Jewelry on their own, Willger also sells to other merchants who carry her products.
That part of the business has grown farther and faster than she’d imagined. Stores located in all 50 states as well as Canada sell Token Jewelry. Recently she heard from a
store in Ireland that’s interested in her wares as well.
“It just happened kind of organically,” she said of the expanding reach of her brand.
Growing from a self-starting maker into running a business with employees has been challenging, Willger admits, but she said it has also been great.
“The last couple of years have been crazy, but apparently my husband and I thrive in chaos,” she said. She’s a mom of three young boys — the youngest, Orion, is just a few months old. Having a supportive
husband, parents who help out with child care and employees who can handle the store when she’s away helped her a lot, Willger said.
Among it all, she is looking to find more time in her life to sit down and craft jewelry. It’s something she’s always found to be enjoyable and relaxing.
“It’s kind of an escape,” Willger said.