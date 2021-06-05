EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire's College of Business will have three new majors to offer this fall after getting approval on Friday from the UW System Board of Regents.
Regents authorized UW-Eau Claire to elevate entrepreneurship, human resource management, and operations and supply chain management from areas of emphasis to full-fledged majors.
The change gives the programs more visibility to students and allows the College of Business to streamline courses to be more relevant to those specialties, according to Brewer Doran, dean of the College of Business.
“Even though the programs will use existing courses, elevating to an independent major gives us more flexibility to really focus on that now,” he said in a news release.
UW-Eau Claire is not the first UW System campus to have majors for these three business fields. Two others already have entrepreneurship majors, six have business administration in human resource management and seven feature operations and supply chain management.