Evah Hamilton, right, owns the Little Red food truck, which specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches. Her children, Somara, middle, and Dejae, left, are learning hands-on business skills by helping their mother with the food truck.
CADOTT — A new player is at the Chippewa Valley food truck table, Little Red, a family owned grilled cheese-centric business.
Evah Hamilton, owner of Baby Bloomers Learning Center in Cadott, started up Little Red with the aim of filling a niche in the local mobile food industry.
“We want to offer something you don’t see around the area very much in a food truck,” Hamilton said. “Everybody loves a good grilled cheese sandwich. And with this state being Wisconsin, we thought a product based around cheese would be a great fit. What could be better?”
Little Red offers a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches on hard rolls including three cheese, pepperoni/mozzarella, ham/cheddar and bacon/three cheese. In addition to the sandwiches, the new food truck also sells tomato soup, sweet treats and beverages.
The genesis for opening up a food truck in the Chippewa Valley has been ingrained in Hamilton for years, but the actualization of her vision began a month ago when she purchased a trailer.
From there she quickly sculpted the trailer into Little Red with the help of her father Doug Craker. The trailer passed all of its necessary inspections, and then Little Red made its Chippewa Falls debut at Riverfest a few weeks ago.
While offering a fun type of culinary treat is important for Hamilton, she said the primary catalyst for opening Little Red was to benefit her two children, Dejae and Samara Hamilton.
“The main reason I started the business was because my kids attend school virtually,” Hamilton said. “Over the past year-and-a-half they haven’t been able to be out much socially, so I wanted to give them a chance to get back out there and interact with people."
Working at the food truck is also intended as a way to teach her children what it is like to run a family business.
"I’ve been self-employed most of my life, so this gives them an opportunity to learn business skills as well," Hamilton said. "I believe there is no better way to learn than hands-on.”
Little Red has a few events under its belt already, but the real test for the business has just begun. For two months straight, the food truck is booked for a stop on every weekend. Last weekend it parked at Festival in the Pines in Eau Claire and it has upcoming dates at Oktoberfest and Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
Whether it is crafting artisan grilled cheeses, or just becoming a closer family unit, the Hamilton family and Little Red are set on making their new business venture a fun and sustainable one.