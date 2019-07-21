Cole Cabrera was a man on a mission Sunday afternoon in Thunder Bay. The Hawaiian outfielder hit a pair of homers and single-handedly outscored the Border Cats with five RBIs in Eau Claire's 9-3 victory.
The Express' leadoff man hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning to cash in three and enjoyed the feeling so much, he came back in the eighth to add another two-run shot for Eau Claire.
He blew the game wide open for the Express, who got two runs on the board in the first inning when David LaManna and Nick Marinconz each scored runners.
The two-run lead, however, didn't last long. Alexander Hernandez hit a two-run single off starter Nick Herold in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Herold lasted just 3.1 innings and was chased after letting two base runners reach to open the fourth. He allowed five hits, with four walks, and struck out five.
Kuster Kinlecheenie pitched the final 5.2 innings for Eau Claire, allowing just one unearned run, when a wild pitch allowed the Border Cats to score in the fifth. He stuck out three and allowed just two hits.
Matt Bottcher scored a pair of runs for the Express and went 2 for 4 on the afternoon, with a pair of walks, to increase his batting average to .411.
Eau Claire returns to action today in Thunder Bay at 6:05 with Nick Alvarado taking the ball. Alvarado has a 3.51 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched this year.