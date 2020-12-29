Sorry, an error occurred.
Barns, silos and a windmill stand tall over the snow-covered landscape in Maple Grove.
A barn quilt decorates a red shed in front of a barn near Forest Junction.
An old red barn rises above the snow-covered countryside near Morrison.
Red barns, snow-covered farmland and a blue sky stand out near Wayside.
A horse and sleigh decorate this yard outside a Brown County home.
