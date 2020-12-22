Sorry, an error occurred.
A pair of cattle move across the snow-covered ground near a bright red barn outside Brillion.
An old barn is surrounded by snow and a wooden fence near Dundas.
As an old barn stands the test of time, snow and ice cover much of the nearby farmland near Chilton.
A serene rural scene near Hilbert.
A rusty old car soaks up the sun while sitting in snow near a barn and silo in the town of Rantoul.
A quintessential red barn stands out among the snow-covered landscape northwest of Reedsville.
