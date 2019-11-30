Gunhild Carling and Michael Andrew will join UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles I and II for a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
"Swing into Christmas!" will feature big band music, up close and personal, the way it was done 50 years ago.
Carling, an internationally known star from Sweden, visited Eau Claire recently for a sold-out performance by Postmodern Jukebox, of which she is a member. She is known for singing and for playing multiple instruments.
Andrew's credits include praise from Merv Griffin, who called Andrew “one of the great singers of all time.” He also has been a guest artist for symphony orchestras across the nation and earned rave reviews for his starring role in the world premiere of the musical "The Nutty Professor," written by Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes and directed by Jerry Lewis.
The concert will include favorite Christmas standards supported by two-time Grammy nominated UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles I and II.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, and $10 for students and youth 15 and younger, and are available by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787) or going to pablocenter.org.