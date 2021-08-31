EAU CLAIRE -- Chippewa Valley Museum will keep the folk music playing throughout September in celebration of its "Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley" exhibit.
The museum, located in Carson Park, will operate Labor Day weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Holiday weekend visitors have the opportunity to view performances recorded for the "Listen Up!" exhibit, which opened in May. These performances by Billy Krause on guitar and Frank Montano on Woodland flutes were recorded at the Pablo Center and made possible with collaboration from Leadership Eau Claire class of 2021 “Yellow Team.”
Additional music-related events in September include the following live performances:
• Minnesota State Fiddlers Association, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept 12.
• Sliced Bread Jug Band, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Both of these events take place on the museum’s front lawn, so attendees can bring chairs and blankets.
In a news release, exhibit designer Jeanne Nyre says: "We have worked hard to showcase and celebrate musical traditions from throughout the Chippewa Valley and across our history.”
Chippewa Valley Museum director Carrie Ronnander adds: “There is nothing like live music to bring the community together, and we are fortunate to have some of the musicians featured in the exhibit be able to play for audiences at the museum.”
"Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley" will remain on view through September 25.
September operating hours will remain noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with evening hours 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
Visit cvmuseum.com or call 715-834-7871 for information on admission rates and operating procedures.