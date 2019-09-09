Next Monday is National Peanut Day, so before I jump into all the traditional flavors of fall like apples, pumpkins and squash in the coming weeks, I want to take this opportunity to feature peanuts.
I am doing it with a smile on my face because not only do I really enjoy peanuts (and peanut butter), but I also just spent way too much time looking at cartoon strips of my favorite characters, the Peanuts gang. They popped up when I typed “peanuts” in my internet search engine.
While many of my favorite peanut recipes fall in the dessert category, peanuts alone can be a healthy snack. The National Peanut Board website states, “Some people worry about the fat in peanuts, but most of the fat is good fat — 12 grams of the 14 grams of total fat are unsaturated — the kind that we should eat more often.
“Peanuts and peanut butter provide a flavorful nutritional addition to any meal. Peanuts have more protein than any other nut (7 grams per serving), containing more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals, and are a good source of fiber and food fats.”
The website goes on to say that peanuts are an excellent source of niacin, an important B vitamin that helps convert food to energy, aids with the digestive and nervous systems and helps the skin.
Additionally, peanuts contain manganese, which is important for processing cholesterol, and nutrients like carbohydrates and protein.
For an easy peanut treat or great football game snack, try making sugared peanuts. Simply dissolve one cup of sugar in ½ cup of water in a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 cups of raw, shelled peanuts or regular peanuts from the can. Cook until the nuts are coated and the bottom of the pan is dry but not too dry.
Spread the peanuts onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 300 degrees for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool and store in an airtight container.
Happy National Peanut Day.
Spicy Buffalo Roasted Peanuts
3 C raw/blanched peanuts
3 Tbsp melted butter
3 Tbsp hot sauce
3 tsp cayenne pepper
1 1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp garlic powder
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix butter, hot sauce and spices together. In a bowl, toss peanuts with the buffalo sauce mixture until evenly coated.
Spread the peanuts across a baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove when they are slightly underdone. Do not over bake the peanuts as they will continue to cook once removed from the oven. Recipe and photo courtesy of theblackpeppercorn.com.
The Best and Easiest Homemade Peanut Butter
16 oz roasted, unsalted peanuts (not dry roasted)
¼ to 1/2 tsp salt or to taste
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Spread the peanuts on a baking sheet. Roast for about 20 minutes, or until slightly darker and fragrant.
Add peanuts to a food processor. Process for 3 to 5 minutes, until nuts have reached a creamy stage. Add the salt, starting with less and adding more until you achieve the desired taste. Process for another minute.
Pour into a 16-ounce jar with a lid and refrigerate immediately. Makes 32 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of foxandbriar.com.
Toffee Chex Mix Recipe
12.8 oz box Rice or Corn Chex Cereal
3 C peanuts or assorted nuts
3 C pretzel thins, or mini knots
1 C unsalted butter
2 C dark brown sugar
3/4 C light corn syrup
1 tsp salt
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 tsp baking soda
Place 2 baking racks as near to the center of the oven as possible, and preheat to 250 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil, and spray generously with cooking spray. In a very large mixing bowl, add the entire box of cereal, assorted nuts and pretzels then set aside.
Place a large saucepan over medium heat and melt the butter. (You will need a larger than normal pan because the toffee mixture will expand by 5 times its volume once the soda is added.)
When the butter is melted, add the brown sugar, corn syrup and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Allow the mixture to boil for 2 minutes and then remove from the heat.
Very carefully stir in vanilla extract, then after that is mixed in, add the baking soda and mix thoroughly. The toffee will foam and bubble furiously, but just keep stirring until the baking soda is completely combined.
Pour the hot toffee over the cereal, nuts and pretzels and gently fold to combine. Be careful not to flip any toffee on yourself or get any on your fingers while stirring. Work from the bottom of the bowl bringing the ingredients up through the toffee to coat. Don’t worry about complete and even coverage; just get a relatively even distribution of toffee over the mix.
Divide the mixture between the two prepared baking sheets and spread evenly. Bake 30 to 55 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes to 30 minutes for chewier toffee and 55 minutes for a crispier toffee. You will notice that the toffee will liquefy in the oven, making it easy to get an even coating over the mixture.
Remove from oven and continue stirring and separating the clumps until the mix is cool enough to stay separate. Transfer to a bowl and enjoy!
Note — This is the perfect snack mix to give as a gift when packaged with a cute gift tag and bow. Recipe and photo courtesy of everydaydishes.com
Salted Nut Roll Bars
16 oz dry roasted salted peanuts, divided
4 Tbsp unsalted butter
14 oz sweetened condensed milk
10 oz peanut butter chips
4 C mini marshmallows
Line 9x13 baking pan with parchment paper. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Add half the peanuts. Set aside.
In a large pot over medium heat add butter and melt. Add sweetened condensed milk and stir till completely combined. Add peanut butter chips and continue to stir till melted. Stir in marshmallows and cook till puffy (about a minute).
Remove from heat and pour into baking pan. Working quickly, spread out. Top with remaining peanuts. Press down gently. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until set. Makes 16 bars. Photo and recipe courtesy of thebittersideofsweet.com.
Rocky Road Peanut Clusters
1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 C butterscotch chips
1 Tbsp vegetable oil OR shortening
1 1/2 C roasted, lightly salted peanuts
1 1/2 C miniature marshmallows
Line a large baking sheet with waxed paper. Melt chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and vegetable oil together in a large microwave-safe container. Heat on high for 30 seconds, stir, repeat, until chips are melted and smooth. Quickly stir in the peanuts and marshmallows.
Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto the waxed paper. You can make them as large or as small as you like. Let set up in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before packing. Store leftovers in an airtight container. Makes 24 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of momontimeout.com.
Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce
6 oz dry noodles (brown rice noodles, pad thai style rice noodles, soba noodles, linguini)
4 C mix of cabbage, carrots and radish, shredded or grated
1 red bell pepper, finely sliced
3 scallions, sliced
½ bunch cilantro, chopped (or sub basil and mint)
1 Tbsp (or less, or more) jalapeño, finely chopped
¼ to ½ C roasted, crushed peanuts (garnish)
Thai Peanut Sauce
3 thin slices ginger — cut across the grain, about the size of a quarter.
1 fat clove garlic
¼ C peanut butter (or sub almond butter)
¼ C fresh orange juice (roughly ½ an orange)
3 Tbsp fresh lime juice (1 lime)
2 Tbsp soy sauce or GF Braggs Liquid Amino Acids (Note: Tamari will turn this unpleasantly dark)
3 Tbsp honey or agave
3 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
½ to 1 tsp cayenne pepper (or a squirt of sriracha sauce)
½ tsp salt
Cook pasta according to directions on package. (See notes for rice noodles) Drain and chill under cold running water. In the meantime, blend the peanut sauce ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Place shredded veggies, bell pepper, scallions, cilantro and jalapeño into a serving bowl. Toss. Add the cold noodles to the bowl and toss again. Pour the peanut sauce over top and toss well to combine.
Taste, adjust the salt, and serve, garnishing with roasted peanuts, cilantro and a lime wedge. Note — If cooking pad thai style rice noodles, add the noodles to the pot of boiling water. Turn heat off, stir and let steep 2 to 3 minutes until tender. Drain and run under cool water. Recipe and photo courtesy of feastingathome.com.