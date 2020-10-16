Ron & Donna (Dehnke) Steinke were married on Oct. 29, 1960, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, Wis.
Please send cards to 6848 Zimmerman Rd, Fall Creek WI 54742. They will be celebrating with their family on Nov. 1st.
Love You! Your Family
Ron & Donna (Dehnke) Steinke were married on Oct. 29, 1960, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, Wis.
Please send cards to 6848 Zimmerman Rd, Fall Creek WI 54742. They will be celebrating with their family on Nov. 1st.
Love You! Your Family
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.