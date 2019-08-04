We celebrate with Gary and Vallie Greenfield their extraordinary milestone of being married to each other for one half of a century!
Gary Greenfield and Vallie Wotruba were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at St. Luke’s in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Together they shared a lifetime of adventures, love and friendship while their bond has only grown stronger over the years.
Congratulations from your 3 children, their spouses, and 4 grand-kids who would like to share our admiration for not just reaching your 50th anniversary, but for doing it with style.