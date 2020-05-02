At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Kari and Alexander King, Eau Claire, daughter, Emma Anita King, April 24.
Danielle Szymanski and Kenneth Romanowski, Cadott, son, Gavyn Kenneth Romanowski, April 23.
