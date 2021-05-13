At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire

Kylee and Zach Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer, daughter, Nora Mae Zwiefelhofer, May 4.

Faith Setzke and Sebastian Neisius, Osseo, daughter, Aurora Faith Neisius, May 3.

Katie and Matt Ross, Elk Mound, son, Finley J. Ross, May 2.

Caitlin and Jacob Luttropp, Eleva, daughter, Maeve Catherine Luttropp, May 2.

Beth Meyer-Robinson and Jeremy Robinson, Stanley, son, Hudson Duane Robinson, April 29.

Lindsay Smutney and Trea Hubbard, Jim Falls, son, Brantley Robert Hubbard, April 24.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.