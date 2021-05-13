At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Kylee and Zach Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer, daughter, Nora Mae Zwiefelhofer, May 4.
Faith Setzke and Sebastian Neisius, Osseo, daughter, Aurora Faith Neisius, May 3.
Katie and Matt Ross, Elk Mound, son, Finley J. Ross, May 2.
Caitlin and Jacob Luttropp, Eleva, daughter, Maeve Catherine Luttropp, May 2.
Beth Meyer-Robinson and Jeremy Robinson, Stanley, son, Hudson Duane Robinson, April 29.
Lindsay Smutney and Trea Hubbard, Jim Falls, son, Brantley Robert Hubbard, April 24.