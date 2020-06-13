At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire

Leah Mickelson and Alex Komro, Durand, daughter, Eleanor Sue Komro, June 6.

Kelsea Greene and Shay Wundrow, Chippewa Falls, son, Jaxon Joseph Wundrow, June 5.

Stephanie Buchholz and Slade Halvorson, Eau Claire, daughter, Piper Anne Halvorson, June 5.

Danielle (Murphy) Kmieciak and Bradley Kmieciak, Eau Claire County town of Ludington, son, Daniel Bradley Kmieciak, June 5.

Katie and Daniel Dieringer, Eau Claire, daughter, Lucy Anastasia Dieringer, June 4.

Tiana Barrett and Austin Master, Eau Claire, daughter, Amora Rose Barrett Master, June 3.

