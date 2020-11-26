At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Brianne Modl and Anthony Bachand, Chetek, son, Boston James Bachand, Nov. 18.
At Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
William II and Jennifer Hassard, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Athena Grace Hassard, Nov. 7.
