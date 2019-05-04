At Mayo Clinic Health
System-Northland in Barron
Kaitlin and Eric Holten, Barron, daughter, Emerlie Rae Holten, April 19.
Shannon and Shane Lihrman, Barron, son, Wesley James Lihrman, April 25.
Megan and Justin Peterson, Barron, daughter, Miriam Elizabeth Peterson, April 27.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Madelynn Gums and Austin Koepp, Eau Claire, son, Flynn Kerry Koepp, April 18.
Mary and Michael Schoenhard, Eau Claire, daughter, Aubrie Lynn Schoenhard, April 22.
Christina Heddinger and Jacob Hansen, Eau Claire, daughter, Hazel May Hansen, April 23.
Chelsey and Paul Wilichowski, Eau Claire, daughter, RaeLynn Mae Wilichowski, April 23.
At Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Lexara Harmon and Tim Clark, Menomonie, daughter, LaTori Ellen Justine Clark, April 18.
April and Jason Moen, Menomonie, son, Jackson Robbie Moen, April 20.
Laura and Daniel Debee, Menomonie, son, Emmett Matthew Debee, April 24.
Kalea and Chris Stewart, Menomonie, son, Nolan Walter Stewart, April 26.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Angela and Jerrad Kahl, Chetek, daughter, Whitley Kay Kahl, April 22.
Alexia Chang and Xue Vang, Eau Claire, son, Clarkson Vaj Yis Tsua Vang, April 23.
Nicole and Nicholas Petranovich, Greenwood, son, Dominic Roger Petranovich, April 26.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Daniel Jacob Moen Jr. and Tricia Ann Ellestad, Cornell, son, Josiah James Moen, April 17.
Michael and Catherine Lee, Eau Claire, son, Mason James Lee, April 20.
Neil and Krystle O’Connor, Eau Claire, son, Wyatt Robert O’Connor, April 20.
At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls
Josh and Bethany Burns, Chippewa Falls, son, Emery David Burns, April 25.