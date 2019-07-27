At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Billy and Sara Harper, Eau Claire, daughter, Lyza Jane Harper, June 20.
Chris Flynn and Heather Hagen, Eau Claire, daughter, Hazel Rebecca Flynn, July 15.
Zachary and Gloralene Bauer, Durand, son, Finley Crew Bauer, July 16.
Tyler Brandenburg and Chastity Parris, Eau Claire, son, Jaxon Jon Brandenburg, July 16.
Ryan and Jennifer Gottfredsen, Eau Claire, son, Winston Michael Gottfredsen, July 17.
At Mayo Clinic Health
System-Northland in Barron
Kelly and Brent Nelson, Barron, son, Ryley Zayne Nelson, July 13.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Maurita and Nick Burzynski, Eau Claire, daughter, Lillianne Scarlett Burzynski, July 8.
Amanda and Andrew Wagner, New Auburn, son, Henry James Wagner, July 9.
Samantha and William Fetzer, Eau Claire, son, Theodore Andrew Fetzer, July 11.
Shaina and Daniel Copenhaver, Eau Claire, daughter, Remi Kay Copenhaver, July 11.
Brianne Hempel and David Webster, Eau Claire, son, Hayden Alexander Webster, July 11.
Kathryn and Jonathan Zierden, Eau Claire, daughter, Lindsey Jo Zierden, July 11.
Kaitlyn and Isaac Siegel, Eau Claire, daughter, Trinity Rose Siegel, July 12.
Rebecca and Joe Schieffer, Eau Claire, son, Colton Daniel Schieffer, July 12.
At Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Kailey and Garrett Bonte, Woodville, daughter, Brayley Rae Bonte, July 10.
Jena and Mitch Haaby, Menomonie, daughter, Greta June Haaby, July 12.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Hanna Kaufman and Grant Papke, Eau Claire, son, Archer Grey Papke, July 17.
Kristi and David Feeney, Elk Mound, son, Jacob Matthew Feeney, July 19.