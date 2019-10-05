At Mayo Clinic Health
System-Northland in Barron
Morgan and Mike Roen, Rice Lake, daughter, Hudsyn Elaine Roen, Sept. 12.
Cari and Gabriel VanNatta, Barron, daughter, Eyra Carilyn VanNatta, Sept. 12.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Kristen and Andy Weber, Bloomer, son, Dallis Lee Weber, Sept. 7.
Ashley Richardson, Eau Claire, daughter, Madalyne Peggy Zach, Sept. 9.
Stephanie Peterson and Brandon Herold, Eau Claire, son, Brody Maurice Herold, Sept. 10.
Jeneal and John Reid, Eau Claire, daughter, Taylin Renee Reid, Sept. 11.
Brittney Voight and Bryan Szalajka, Rice Lake, son, Enzo Haze Szalajka, Sept. 11.
Lacey Green and Anthony Allen, Eau Claire, son, Oliver Angelo Allen, Sept. 11.
Robyn and Robert William Wegner, Eau Claire, daughter, Silvia Dawn Wegner, Sept. 14.
Ashley and Lucas Walker, Eau Claire, daughter, Lyla Charlene Walker, Sept. 15.
Renee and Luke Hayden, Eau Claire, daughter, Linley Kay Hayden, Sept. 16.
Lindsey and Clayton Ollanketo, Eau Claire, daughter, Hayden R Ollanketo, Sept. 16.
Courtney Munholand and Brent Tannler, Cadott, son, Jaxtin Alan Tannler, Sept. 20.
Jennifer and TJ Nereng, Eau Claire, daughter, Reese Jean Nereng, Sept. 21.
Beth and Dominick Sorensen, Eau Claire, son, Ira Victor Jaymes Sorensen, Sept. 22.
Brittany and Trevor Myers, Eau Claire, son, Tripp Thomas Myers, Sept. 22.
Kassandra Olson and Ethan Klug, Eau Claire, daughter, Lyla Elizabeth Klug, Sept. 23.
At Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Emily Lucking and Kevin Richardson, Menomonie, son, Paul Jamy Richardson, Sept. 10.
Afton and Michael Roemhild, Menomonie, son, Benson Randall Roemhild, Sept. 10.
Angel and Daniel Goetz, Menomonie, son, Adam Barnuevo Goetz, Sept. 11.
Stephanie and Joshua Klint, Menomonie, son, Jamison Joshua Klint, Sept. 13.
Danelle Ellingstad, Menomonie, son, Asher James Ellingstad, Sept. 18.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Jillian and Jamie Hillestad, Eleva, daughter, Jeslyn Jynette Hillestad, Sept. 21.
Brooke Thomas and Sean Kurschner, Eau Claire, son, Logan Chase Kurschner, Sept. 24.
Annalee Quisling and Cody Knuth, Eau Claire, son, Karl Jeffrey-Thomas Knuth, Sept. 27.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Jonathan and Samantha Rief, Altoona, son, Liam David Rief, Sept. 21.
Christian Ellefson and Natasha Swiggum, Eau Claire, son, Odin Alexander Ellefson, Sept. 24.