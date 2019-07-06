At Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron
Somaline and Seth Bailkey, Cameron, son, Ezra Panhaseth Bailkey, June 20.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Brittany and Jesse Stumph, Cameron, son, Kolton James Stumph, June 16.
Elizabeth Smith and Andrew Henneman, Eau Claire, son, Harlen James Henneman, June 19.
Samantha Tomsen and Jordan Sell, Eau Claire, son, Hayes Merlin Sell, June 20.
Elizabeth and Michael Proft, Eau Claire, daughter Lily Elizabeth Proft, June 20.
At Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Angila Mercer and Andrew Lomprey, Menomonie, son, Petter Joseph Lomprey, June 23.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Mike and Jenni Kelash, Eau Claire, son, Jacob Michael Kelash, June 19.
Daniel and Kathryn Stahl, Cameron, son, Marcus Dubai Stahl, June 25.
Jared and Haley Follansbee, Pepin, son, Roman Wilder Follansbee, June 26.
Savannah Gruber, Chippewa Falls, son, Elliott Gruber, June 26.
Jacob Olson and Chelsea Thomas, Durand, daughters, Katelyn Olson and Madilynn Olson, June 27.
At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls
Mindy Gindt and Taylor Affolter, Boyd, son, Wesley Wayne Affolter, June 19.
Angelina Van Remmen and Tatum Miller, New Auburn, daughter, Willow Miah Miller, June 23.
John Tischer Jr. and Mindy Peloquin, Gilman, daughter, Adalyn Carde Eleanor Tischer, June 24.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Claire and Eric Pedersen, Eau Claire, daughter, Elyse Marie Pedersen, June 24.
Mallory and Peter Michaelsen, Elk Mound, daughter, Brynn Harper Michaelsen, June 25.
Amanda and Curt Bowe, Lake Hallie, son, Mason Paul Bowe, June 27.
Shelly Benzel and Wayne Lee, Eau Claire, son, Orion Lee-Benzel, June 28.
Dannielle Stewart and Ethan Soderstrom, Eau Claire, son, Callum Wayne Alan Soderstrom, June 29.
Aleasha and Aaron Phephles, Chippewa Falls, son, Miles Robert Phephles, June 29.
Kelly Gilbert and Nick Carroll, Eau Claire, daughter, Emma Elizabeth Carroll, June 30.