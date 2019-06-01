At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Bethany Stovall and Michael Olson, Eau Claire, daughter, Adalia Yemisi Olson, May 21.
Megan Woodward-Bauer and Joseph Bauer, Chippewa Falls, son, Thomas Paul Bauer, May 23.
Shadow and Michael Adam, Menomonie, son, Oliver Michael Adam, May 24.
At Mayo Clinic Health
System-Northland in Barron
Dayna Lansing and Anthony Olson, Cumberland, son, Parker Daniel Olson, May 16.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Ann Nelson and Ronald Pitsenbarger, Whitehall, son, Thiago Barrios Pitsenbarger, May 18.
Haily and Benjamin Sand, daughter, Ryelin James Sand, May 18.
Katelyn and Adam Gewiss, Elk Mound, son, Titus Matthew Gewiss, May 19.
Christina and William Whipple III, Eau Claire, daughter, Lydia Mieko Whipple, May 20.
Jillian and Terrance Smith, Eau Claire, daughter, Juliette Rose Smith, May 20.
Lora and Casey Green, Fall Creek, son, William Donavan Green, May 21.
At Mayo Clinic Health
System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Ko Vang and Meng Kue, Menomonie, son, Tytus Thylee Kue, May 21.
McKenzie Christianson and Kailen Coss, Menomonie, daughter, Breezlee Jo Christianson, May 22.
Marie Rasmussen and Jeff Frawley, Menomonie, daughter, Marley Marie Frawley, May 25.
Kayla and Keith Kadinger, Menomonie, son, Brooks Gerald Kadinger, May 24.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Andrew and Cassie Draper, Eau Claire, son, Tommy Loran Draper, May 22.
At HSHS St. Joseph’s
Hospital in Chippewa Falls
Nicholas and Laura Schafer, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Liza Louise Schafer, May 23.
Jessica and Tyler Gast, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Aspen Willow Gast, May 24.
Keith and Angela Yeager, Withee, son, Carter Alexander Yeager, May 26.