At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Jennifer Gonstead and Kory Kinderman, Eau Claire, son, Brock Edward Kinderman, Aug. 9.
Kacie Conner and Robert Marvin, Augusta, daughter, Everly Grace Marvin, Aug. 10.
Kate and Cody Longsdorf, Menomonie, son, Leo Cody Longsdorf, Aug. 12.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake
Cassandra Helms and Earl Helms IV, Ladysmith, son, Earl Owin Thomas Helms V, July 27.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Dustin and Mackenzie Hunt, Eau Claire, daughter, Indigo Rae Hunt, July 30.
Christopher and Courtney Sebesta, Eau Claire, daughter, Rylee Jill Sebesta, Aug. 1.
Adam and Kaitlan Benzschawel, Stanley, son, Reid Lawrence Benzschawel, Aug. 2.
Ryan and Amber Guza, Independence, daughter, Maren Rae Guza, Aug. 3.
Christopher and Jaclyn Molden, Cameron, daughter, Harper Violet Molden, Aug. 5.
Tim and Jenna Barnes, Eau Claire, son, Remy Kipp Barnes, Aug. 6.
Cody and Hayley Nelsen, Cadott, son, Cooper Leroy Nelsen, Aug. 9.
At St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls
Casey and Sean Levrich, Lake Hallie, son, Colton Daniel Levrich, July 31.
Jennifer Pahl and Allen Holston, Stanley, daughter, Maleeah Mae Holston, July 31.
Adam and Errin Bohl, Chippewa Falls, son, Griffin James Bohl, Aug. 3.
Josh and Kayla Erickson, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Eliza Leone Erickson, Aug. 4.
Carmen Flores and Nicholas Flores, Weyerhauser, son, Israel William Flores, Aug. 5.
Michael and Jenn Larrabee, Boyd, daughter, Harmony Doris Larrabee, Aug. 9.
Out of town
Amber and Bradley Barabas, Fort Worth, Texas, daughter, Zailey Mae Barabas, July 30. Grandparents are Steven and Nancy Ziehme, Arlington, Texas. Local great-grandmother is E. Deyon Ziehme, Eau Claire.