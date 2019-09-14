At Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron
Ashley Kobernick and Duane Ristow, Barron, daughter, Roslyn Rain Ristow, Aug. 21.
Shanna and Scott Schweitzer, Rice Lake, daughter, Amelia Margaret Schweitzer, Aug. 27.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Katelynn and Wayne Hansen Jr., Eau Claire, daughter, Jasmine Athena Hansen, Aug. 19.
Ivy and John Dremsa, Eau Claire, daughter, Harper Jane Dremsa, Aug. 20.
Jessica Adams and Adam Walters, Eau Claire, son, Colt Shawn Walter, Aug. 23.
Kylee and Zachary Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer, son, Mack Gene Zwiefelhofer, Aug. 25.
Samantha Leis and Bryce Pickler, Mondovi, daughter, Kyla Jo Pickler, Aug. 27.
Danielle and Sivaram Dondapati, Eau Claire, son, Ephraim Abhishek Dondapati, Aug. 28.
Jessica and Carl Flaten, Elk Mound, daughter, Emily Yvonne Flaten, Aug. 29.
Nicole and Nick Bauman, Eau Claire, daughter, Nellie Sharden Bauman, Aug. 30.
Carla Lagoria and Andre Tyriver, Eau Claire, daughter, Margot Frances Tyriver, Aug. 31.
Leah and Luke Haugen, son, Jack Lucas Haugen, Aug. 31.
Amanda and Samuel Palser, Eau Claire, son, Harrison Jack Palser, Sept. 1.
Alexis Severson and Zachary Mutterer, Eau Claire, daughter, Lorelei Elaine Mutterer, Sept. 2.
Rosie and John Elbert, Thorp, son, Cheston Neil Elbert, Sept. 2.
Rachel and Peter Johnson, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Everly Gayle Johnson, Sept. 2.
Amy Al-Hashlamoun and Mohammad Hashlamoun, Eau Claire, son, Yaser Zacarias-Mohammed Al-Hashlamoun.
Kortney Dutton and Steven Cooper, Eau Claire, son, Michael Richard Cooper.
At Mayo Clinic Health
System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Mindy Krumrey and Grant Pickard, Menomonie, daughter, Bella Grace Pickard, Aug. 19.
Jacqueline Kunkel, Menomonie, daughter, Elliott Rose Kunkel, Aug. 24.
Deanna and Mathew Wayne, Menomonie, daughter, Georgie Lynne Wayne, Aug. 28.
Rachel and Jerry Eldred, Menomonie, son, Nolan Everett Eldred, Aug. 29.
Christina and Aaron Birkeness, Menomonie, daughter, Cecilie Ruth Birkeness, Aug. 29.
Amanda and Daniel Kirby, Menomonie, daughter, Adaline Jennie Kirby, Aug. 30.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Damon and Virginia Winkler, Eau Claire, son, Noah William Winkler, Aug. 23.
Eugene Quade and Devon Hubbard, Owen, son, Leroy Robert Quade, Aug. 26.
Chris and Bethany Buechel, Eau Claire, son, Fletcher Everett Buechel, Sept. 3.
Juan Castillo and Rebecca Zinn, Chippewa Falls, son, Milo Alberto Castillo, Sept. 3.
Robert and Cami Johnson, Hixton, daughter, Everly Inez Johnson, Sept. 3.
Lance Katcher and Christina Jay, Eau Claire, daughter, Harlow Lynn Katcher, Sept. 3.
Craig and Jerrica Richel, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Hadley Lynn Odetta Richel, Sept. 3.
Zach Mickelson and Kylie Tolene, Eau Claire, son, Adam Bernard Mickelson, Sept. 4.
John and Amy Meyer, Medford, son, Jameson Paul Meyer, Sept. 5.
At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls
Ryan and Justine Baier, Chippewa Falls, son, Brooks Ryan Baier, Aug. 27.
Kyle and Christie Smith, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Ainslie Grace Smith, Aug. 27.
Brittany and Justin Summerfield, Boyd, daughter, Della Kaye Summerfield, Aug. 29.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Brittany Hayes and Jacob Engebretson, Menomonie, son, Caleb James Engebretson, Sept. 3.