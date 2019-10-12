At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire

Erin and Michael Breu, Bloomer, daughter, Allison Nicole Breu, Oct. 3.

At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire

Trevor and Heather Laher, Eau Claire, son, Bennett Bud Laher, Sept. 29.

Thomas Woychik and Alicia Mueller, Eau Claire, daughter, Avery Olga Woychik, Sept. 30.

Steven Kuehni and Nicole Swartz, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Abigail Jean Kuehni, Oct. 2.

At Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron

Brittany and Jesse Scheel, Barron, son, Lincoln Jo Scheel, Sept. 23.

At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

Sarah and Justin Matott, Jim Falls, daughter, Emily Lynn Matott, Sept. 23.

Naomi Marx, Rice Lake, son, Roman Wayne Marx, Sept. 23.

Courtney and Derek D’Jock, Eau Claire, son, Nolan Scott D’Jock, Sept. 25.

Janae and Logan Doe, Rice Lake, son, Jonah Joseph Doe, Sept. 28.

Amanda and Mitchell Fremstad, Eau Claire, daughter, Lydia Marie Fremstad, Sept. 30.

At Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie

Kali and Thomas Ludtke, Boyceville, daughter, Allynie Louise Ludtke, Sept. 24.

Samantha Hoff and Jared Weiss, Menomonie, daughter, Lydia Lois Weiss, Sept. 25.

Megan and Jordan LaBlanc, Boyceville, son, Brooks LeRoy LaBlanc, Sept. 25.

Rochelle and Jon Kroening, Menomonie, daughter, Everly Joy Kroening.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.