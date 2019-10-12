At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Erin and Michael Breu, Bloomer, daughter, Allison Nicole Breu, Oct. 3.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Trevor and Heather Laher, Eau Claire, son, Bennett Bud Laher, Sept. 29.
Thomas Woychik and Alicia Mueller, Eau Claire, daughter, Avery Olga Woychik, Sept. 30.
Steven Kuehni and Nicole Swartz, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Abigail Jean Kuehni, Oct. 2.
At Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron
Brittany and Jesse Scheel, Barron, son, Lincoln Jo Scheel, Sept. 23.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Sarah and Justin Matott, Jim Falls, daughter, Emily Lynn Matott, Sept. 23.
Naomi Marx, Rice Lake, son, Roman Wayne Marx, Sept. 23.
Courtney and Derek D’Jock, Eau Claire, son, Nolan Scott D’Jock, Sept. 25.
Janae and Logan Doe, Rice Lake, son, Jonah Joseph Doe, Sept. 28.
Amanda and Mitchell Fremstad, Eau Claire, daughter, Lydia Marie Fremstad, Sept. 30.
At Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Kali and Thomas Ludtke, Boyceville, daughter, Allynie Louise Ludtke, Sept. 24.
Samantha Hoff and Jared Weiss, Menomonie, daughter, Lydia Lois Weiss, Sept. 25.
Megan and Jordan LaBlanc, Boyceville, son, Brooks LeRoy LaBlanc, Sept. 25.
Rochelle and Jon Kroening, Menomonie, daughter, Everly Joy Kroening.