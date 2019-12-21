At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Jamie and David Bloom, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Elise Ann Bloom, Dec. 2.
Raven Meinholz and JR Roe, Eau Claire, daughter, Lennon Harmony Roe, Dec. 12.
Paige and Jacob Rygiel, Boyd, daughter, Della Kay Rygiel, Dec. 12.
Edith Zelayandia and Luis Ocotl, Eau Claire, daughter, Christina Guadalupe Garay Ocotl, Dec. 12.
Kendra Geissler and Kyle Vehrenkamp, Eau Claire, Kensley Quinn Vehrenkamp, Dec. 16.
At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls
Brittney Holzem and Zach Larson, Chippewa Falls, son, Bearen E. Larson, Nov. 28.
Amanda and Larry Zindler, Ladysmith, daughter, Lydia Joan Zindler, Nov. 30.