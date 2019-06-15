At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Derek Dikeman and Amanda McCarthy, Elk Mound, daughter, Gracie Mae Dikeman, June 1.
Kyle and Leslie Brantner, Mondovi, son, Ryker Frank Brantner, June 3.
Brandon and Katherine Taylor, Glen Flora, son, Zakary Reign Taylor, June 3.
Seth and Cortneay Rieder, Eau Claire, daughter, Vaeda Renee Rieder, June 4.
Arthur House and Britney Burchett, Eau Claire, daughter, Alayna Jane House, June 5.
Donald and LeAnn Lofdahl, Duluth, Minn., son, Revin Ryan Lofdahl, June 6.
Matthew and Kayla Meier, Chippewa Falls, son, Francis Warren Meier, June 6.
Jacob Dalsky and Amanda Dahl, Chippewa Falls, son, Chase Adonis Dalsky, June 8.
At HSHS St. Joseph’s
Hospital in Chippewa Falls
George Rudolph and Shahannah Barnes, Eau Claire, daughter, Giselle Gia Naomi Rudolph, June 2.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Brittni and Mark Burzynski, Stanley, son, Reece Joseph Frank Burzynski, June 6.
Justine and Jeffery Smith, Eau Claire, son, Samuel Orval Smith, June 10.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
Katie Xiong and Jonathan Purvis, Eau Claire, daughter, Hadley Ingrid Purvis, June 2.
Rebecca Jenkins and Henry Marcott Jr., Eau Claire, son, John Henry Marcott, June 3.
Selena Rick and Eric Simmons, Eau Claire, daughter, Dahlia James Simmons, June 6.
Shirlene Bork, daughter, Haylee Lynn Sobotta, June 7.
Kendra Adleman and Jordan Ford, Eau Claire, son, Ryker Todd Ford, June 8.
Ashley and Matthew Palmer, Thorp, son, Greyson William Palmer, June 8.
At Mayo Clinic Health
System-Red Cedar in Menomonie
Michelle and Dustin LaBlonde, Menomonie, son, Theo James LaBlonde, June 4.
Jessica and Daniel Kuske, Durand, daughter, Emzara Michelle Rae Kuske, June 6.
Bethany and Justin Bird, Boyceville, daughter, Aria Marie Bird, June 6.